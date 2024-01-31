Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 205,393 Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 205,393 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,710,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.14% of Synovus Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 138.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,072.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,017 shares of company stock valued at $934,302 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.27.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.93.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

