34,131 Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in WestRock by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in WestRock by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in WestRock by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of WRK opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $43.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.96.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is -18.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

