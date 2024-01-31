277 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Acquired by Briaud Financial Planning Inc

Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 34,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the second quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.1 %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $176.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $507.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $176.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.20.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.
Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
