XML Financial LLC Buys 963 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,209 shares of company stock valued at $25,918,682. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $154.84 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $155.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

