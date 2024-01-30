Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 58.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,652 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $154.84 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $155.20. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,209 shares of company stock worth $25,918,682 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

