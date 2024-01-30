Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 127,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 20,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.5% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.2% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.35.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $103.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.94 and a 200 day moving average of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

