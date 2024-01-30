Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 351 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 20,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SWKS opened at $106.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.97 and a 200-day moving average of $102.17. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup cut Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

