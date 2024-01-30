Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,098 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 58.5% in the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.32.

NYSE CTVA opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $65.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average of $49.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

