Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $269.64 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.32 and a 12 month high of $270.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.88.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.93, for a total transaction of $211,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.93, for a total transaction of $211,047.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,958 shares of company stock valued at $53,195,103 in the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

