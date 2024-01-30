Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Invests $502,000 in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTW. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $29,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $246.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

WTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.43.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

See Also

