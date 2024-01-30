Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $543,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX stock opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.83. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $45.32.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

