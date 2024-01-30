Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $407,000 Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.30.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

