Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.1% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 183,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 326.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 499,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,571,000 after purchasing an additional 382,488 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,326,000 after purchasing an additional 81,333 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 9.3% during the third quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 8.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,697,000 after buying an additional 78,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.46.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

