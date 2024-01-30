Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 203 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 273.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 330,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,467,000 after buying an additional 168,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $985,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHM stock opened at $106.14 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.93 and a 52 week high of $109.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PHM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.18.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

