Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.26% of National Fuel Gas worth $12,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 21.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 50.0% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $60.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.76.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $368.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

