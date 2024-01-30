Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,956 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,982,000 after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,697,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $326,980,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.60.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $242.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.02. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.56 and a 12 month high of $243.53. The company has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.