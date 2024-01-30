Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Corteva, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Corteva in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. Roth Capital analyst B. Wright now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.62. The consensus estimate for Corteva’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Corteva’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.32.

CTVA stock opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average of $49.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $65.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 103.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 70.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

