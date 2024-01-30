PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.28% of PNM Resources worth $10,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $5,387,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PNM Resources by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 127,483 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in PNM Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.37. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $505.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.51 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.12%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

