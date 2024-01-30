Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 1,645 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 11,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,977,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,133,000 after acquiring an additional 251,525 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 93.6% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 68,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 127,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.35.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $103.17 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

