Packaging Co. of America to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.00 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $169.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $122.20 and a 12 month high of $176.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 58.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

