Northcape Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,209 shares of company stock worth $25,918,682. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG opened at $154.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $155.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

