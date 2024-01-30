Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,870 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 144.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth $62,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Price Performance

GL opened at $122.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.90. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.23 and a 1 year high of $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Globe Life

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 8,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $1,000,295.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,668.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,854 shares of company stock worth $9,987,151 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.