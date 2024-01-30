Keystone Financial Group Has $4.88 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Keystone Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Keystone Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,254,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $165,414,000 after buying an additional 27,775 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 107,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,511 shares during the period. Ardent Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,209 shares of company stock worth $25,918,682. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

Alphabet stock opened at $154.84 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.49.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

