Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 284,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Genworth Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,562,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 156,864 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 447,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 60,901 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1,390.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 32,537 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,319,000 after acquiring an additional 144,763 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

GNW stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

