Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $1.57 Million in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Enpro at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enpro by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,491,000 after acquiring an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Enpro by 63.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after acquiring an additional 556,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Enpro by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enpro by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $156.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Enpro Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.74 and a twelve month high of $161.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.67 and its 200-day moving average is $133.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $250.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.67 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.24%. Enpro’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

