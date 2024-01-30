Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys New Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE PBH opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $55.96 and a one year high of $68.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $286.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PBH

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.