Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys New Shares in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Itron as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Itron by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Itron by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Itron in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Itron in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $74.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.93 and its 200 day moving average is $67.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $560.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.78 million. Itron had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

