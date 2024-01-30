Hudock Inc. Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hudock Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 53,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 65,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 54,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,209 shares of company stock valued at $25,918,682 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $154.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $155.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

