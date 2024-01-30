GYL Financial Synergies LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $154.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $155.20.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 189,209 shares of company stock valued at $25,918,682 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

