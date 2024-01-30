GYL Financial Synergies LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alphabet Stock Performance
Shares of GOOG stock opened at $154.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $155.20.
Insider Activity
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
