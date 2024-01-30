Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Gentex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 36,159 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its position in Gentex by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 258,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Gentex by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,786,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,789,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 348.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 43,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 33,776 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

