GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $476,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,091,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $74.38 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.14.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEHC. UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.