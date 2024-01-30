Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,269 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,181,456,000 after buying an additional 595,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,575,000 after buying an additional 647,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after buying an additional 147,048 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 17.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,306,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Fortinet Trading Up 0.5 %

FTNT opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average is $59.95. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,881 shares of company stock worth $6,603,009. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.