Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada cut shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

EGO has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.32.

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 1.1 %

Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,706,000 after purchasing an additional 141,298 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

