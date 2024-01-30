Callan Capital LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $154.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.58 and a 200-day moving average of $135.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $155.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,209 shares of company stock worth $25,918,682. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

