BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BankUnited in a research report issued on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get BankUnited alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BKU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

BankUnited Price Performance

BKU opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.40.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.42). BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 4.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 6.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 13.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.