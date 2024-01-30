Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 149,268 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 189.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,045 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,268 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.10% of Tapestry worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 100,555.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,249,259 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $481,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238,083 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,991,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at about $41,828,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 15.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,518,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $278,975,000 after acquiring an additional 890,215 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 36.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $121,338,000 after acquiring an additional 878,633 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $33.68. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.