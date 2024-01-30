Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 53,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.2% during the third quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 65,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 54,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 26,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

GOOG stock opened at $154.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $155.20.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 189,209 shares of company stock valued at $25,918,682 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

