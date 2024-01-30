Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Academy Capital Management Inc. TX

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 243,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 6.8% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 11.4% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 11.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 53,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.2% in the third quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 65,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,209 shares of company stock valued at $25,918,682. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $154.84 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $155.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

