60,723 Shares in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,723 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Tri Pointe Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 25.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 6.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 33,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 1.2 %

TPH stock opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $30.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Our Latest Report on TPH

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.