17,116 Shares in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 46.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 18,949 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 17,762 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after acquiring an additional 762,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SEM opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.79. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $33.51.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Insider Transactions at Select Medical

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,939,668 shares in the company, valued at $173,491,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEM. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

Featured Articles

