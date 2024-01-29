Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 316,258 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,471,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 316,258 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $721,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 153,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in Alphabet by 8.3% during the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 10,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $371,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,032,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,949,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $153.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $154.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,209 shares of company stock worth $25,918,682 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.