Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 35,731 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 891,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 35,731 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AAR were worth $53,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

AIR stock opened at $57.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.06 and a 12 month high of $73.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.74.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. AAR had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $545.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

