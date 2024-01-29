Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 103,550 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,550 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $54,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LANC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the first quarter valued at $50,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter valued at $99,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LANC stock opened at $179.86 on Monday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $220.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.27.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $461.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.50.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

