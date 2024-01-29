Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,692 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $59,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $153.34 on Monday. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.14 and a 12 month high of $165.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.57.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. Atkore had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,746 shares of company stock worth $12,672,194. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

