Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,069,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 297,460 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $61,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

VGK stock opened at $63.93 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $64.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average is $60.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

