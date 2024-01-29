Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $60.41 Million Stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,609 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $60,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alamo Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Alamo Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Alamo Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 279,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,646 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Alamo Group in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Alamo Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALG opened at $213.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.22 and a 200-day moving average of $184.39. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $151.72 and a one year high of $216.34. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.37. Alamo Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $419.64 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,116 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total value of $207,698.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,879.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,116 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total value of $207,698.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,879.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total transaction of $128,617.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,116 shares of company stock valued at $590,219 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

