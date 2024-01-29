Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $59.62 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,443,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,540 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $59,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 48,434 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,978,000 after buying an additional 59,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

FNF stock opened at $49.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.16. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $51.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

