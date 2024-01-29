Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $57.21 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,519 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $57,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.4 %

CAT stock opened at $299.43 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $303.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.21 and its 200-day moving average is $269.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

