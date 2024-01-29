Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $61,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Humana by 102,197.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,621,731,000 after buying an additional 143,883 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after buying an additional 366,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,293,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,022,332,000 after buying an additional 58,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,804,000 after buying an additional 290,865 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.25.

HUM stock opened at $361.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $342.69 and a 52 week high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

