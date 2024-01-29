Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 697,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $60,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 228,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.23.

CAH stock opened at $105.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 173.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $108.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.34.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 327.87%.

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

